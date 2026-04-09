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Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Won't go vs. Jazz
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1 min read
Jerome (ankle) is out for Friday's game against Utah.
Jerome will log another absence due to a left ankle sprain. He'll have one final opportunity to return for the regular-season finale Sunday in Houston.
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