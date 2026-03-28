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Jerome (ankle) won't play Saturday versus the Bulls.

The Grizzlies injury report remains extensive. With Cam Spencer (back) doubtful and Walter Clayton (ankle) questionable, Javon Small and GG Jackson may see most of the minutes in the backcourt, with extended action potentially on tap for DeJon Jarreau and Rayan Rupert.

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