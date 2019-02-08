Dorsey was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle and will be available for Friday's game against the Northern Arizona Suns.

Dorsey, who has played 251 NBA minutes this season, will presumably spend significant time in the G League for the Memphis organization. The Oregon product has played in just one G League game this season, and he racked up 36 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 44 minutes.