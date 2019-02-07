Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Headed to Memphis
Dorsey was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for Shelvin Mack, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
After the Grizzlies traded for Delon Wright, Mack become an expendable asset and allowed Memphis to take a flier on a young player like Dorsey. Dorsey has, for the most part, been on the outside of Atlanta's rotation this year for a multitude of reasons, but given the Grizzlies have shifted towards the development of some of their younger players, Dorsey may get an opportunity for more playing time in Memphis.
