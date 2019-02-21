Dorsey is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left knee soreness.

Dorsey's spot on the injury report appears to be just precautionary given his probable tag. The former Oregon standout appeared in one game for the Grizzlies prior to the All-Star break, playing 10 minutes in a 12-point loss to the Bulls. He is not expected to play a significant role in Memphis' backcourt this season.