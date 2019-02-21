Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Probable for Friday
Dorsey is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left knee soreness.
Dorsey's spot on the injury report appears to be just precautionary given his probable tag. The former Oregon standout appeared in one game for the Grizzlies prior to the All-Star break, playing 10 minutes in a 12-point loss to the Bulls. He is not expected to play a significant role in Memphis' backcourt this season.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...