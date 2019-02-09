Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Recalled by Grizzlies
Dorsey was recalled by the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Dorsey was traded by the Hawks to the Grizzlies prior to the NBA's trade deadline, and was subsequently assigned to their G Leage affiliate. However, his stay there will be short lived, as he will join the short handed Grizzlies for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans. It remains to be seen if he will see any time in the rotation.
