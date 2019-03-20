Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Recalled from G League
Dorsey was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Dorsey dropped 34 points in an overtime victory for the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday, and it's prompted him to be recalled. Over his past two NBA appearances, he's averaging 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes.
