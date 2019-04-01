Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Remains productive in loss
Dorsey supplied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one assist across 25 minutes in the Grizzlies' 113-96 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Dorsey continued in the starting five with Avery Bradley (lower leg) missing a seventh consecutive contest. Dorsey has now hit double digits in the scoring column in three of his past four games, and in four of the seven Bradley has missed overall. Additionally, despite the scoring-dependent stat line Sunday, the 23-year-old has been a solid contributor in rebounds and assists at different points over the past several games as well.
