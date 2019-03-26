Dorsey delivered 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Thunder.

Dorsey hauled in a career high rebounding total while amassing 20-plus points for the second time in the last three contests. Mike Conley (thigh) has missed both of the games that Dorsey has gone off during, with the first of those absences being for rest purposes. For as long as Conley remains sidelined, Dorsey seems destined to continue earning ample minutes.