Dorsey will start Friday's contest against the Magic, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Mike Conley is getting the night off for rest, so Dorsey will start at point guard. It will mark his first start of the season. On the three occasions he's played more than 20 minutes this season, Dorsey has averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist.