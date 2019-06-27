Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey: Won't get qualifying offer
The Grizzlies will not extend a qualifying offer to Dorsey, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Oregon product split last season between Atlanta and Memphis, and he had a relatively strong finish to the season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his final 11 games with the Grizzlies. Per Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies may entertain bringing Dorsey back on a new deal later this summer.
