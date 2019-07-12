Grizzlies' Tyler Harvey: Logs second straight high score
Harvey turned in 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt) and three assists across 20 minutes in Thursday's 113-87 loss to the Celtics.
Harvey was once again a bright spot in what was otherwise a lackluster effort from the Grizzlies. Harvey has toiled in the G-League for years but is widely known as a deadly threat from beyond the arc. Earlier in the year, he drilled 12 threes in a 58-point effort in the G-League, so it's obvious that he has the goods to make an impact. With Memphis in rebuilding mode, this may be the year where he gets an opportunity.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...