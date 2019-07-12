Harvey turned in 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt) and three assists across 20 minutes in Thursday's 113-87 loss to the Celtics.

Harvey was once again a bright spot in what was otherwise a lackluster effort from the Grizzlies. Harvey has toiled in the G-League for years but is widely known as a deadly threat from beyond the arc. Earlier in the year, he drilled 12 threes in a 58-point effort in the G-League, so it's obvious that he has the goods to make an impact. With Memphis in rebuilding mode, this may be the year where he gets an opportunity.