Harvey registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 101-75 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Before coming down with an injury, Harvey set the G-League on fire while a member of the Memphis Hustle with a series of explosive stat lines. While the 2015 second-round pick is a long shot to make the team, he has an opportunity to show some of the flashes he had in the minors with his Summer League spot.