Harvey registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 101-75 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Before coming down with an injury, Harvey set the G-League on fire while a member of the Memphis Hustle with a series of explosive stat lines. While the 2015 second-round pick is a long shot to make the team, he has an opportunity to show some of the flashes he had in the minors with his Summer League spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories