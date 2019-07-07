Grizzlies' Tyler Harvey: Puts up 12 points in Summer League win
Harvey registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 101-75 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Before coming down with an injury, Harvey set the G-League on fire while a member of the Memphis Hustle with a series of explosive stat lines. While the 2015 second-round pick is a long shot to make the team, he has an opportunity to show some of the flashes he had in the minors with his Summer League spot.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.