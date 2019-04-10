Zeller finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 19 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Detroit.

Zeller managed to do his damage in just 19 minutes before fouling out. The 7th-year center's scored in double-digits in each of the last three games, making 13-of-22 shots from the field over that span. While he's been productive on a per-minute basis, Zeller's seen action in just five games this season and holds his current role on the Grizzlies primarily do to the myriad injuries of players ahead of him on the depth chart.