Grizzlies' Tyler Zeller: Excellent per minute production
Zeller finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 19 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Detroit.
Zeller managed to do his damage in just 19 minutes before fouling out. The 7th-year center's scored in double-digits in each of the last three games, making 13-of-22 shots from the field over that span. While he's been productive on a per-minute basis, Zeller's seen action in just five games this season and holds his current role on the Grizzlies primarily do to the myriad injuries of players ahead of him on the depth chart.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...