Grizzlies' Tyler Zeller: Scores 15 points in 26 minutes
Zeller provided 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Zeller has reached double figures in scoring in both of his first two bouts with the Grizzlies. With Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Jaren Jackson (thigh) already ruled out for the rest of the campaign and Joakim Noah (knee) currently hobbled as well, Zeller may continue to earn decent minutes across the final two games this season.
