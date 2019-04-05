Zeller will sign with the Grizzlies for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With just four games left of the regular season, Zeller could actually carve out a decent role with Memphis considering they won't make the postseason and are without Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Jaren Jackson (thigh).

