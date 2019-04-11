Grizzlies' Tyler Zeller: To bench Wednesday
Zeller will come off the bench Wednesday against Golden State, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.
Zeller will come off the bench Wednesday after a spot-start for Tuesday's loss to Detroit. The veteran center's appeared in just five games this season, averaging 7.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.
