Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Another gem in Wednesday's win

Evans recorded 23 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.

Evans scored 20-plus points for the 22nd time in 2017-18 while reaching double-digit dimes for the fourth time and recording his second consecutive double-double (and sixth of the season). Evans is enjoying a breakout campaign, and at this rate it seems like it's only a matter of time before he delivers a triple-double. There's still a chance he's traded before the Feb. 8 deadline, which would likely mean a reduced role. However, with the Grizzlies reportedly seeking a first round pick in return, a deal may be unlikely.