Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Back in the lineup Thursday

Evans will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Evans was held out the last two games for rest, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff indicated Wednesday that Evans would be back in the lineup for Thursday's contest. Look for Evans to slot back in to the starting lineup and he should see his typical 30-plus minute role. Andrew Harrison will likely head back to the bench in the corresponding move and could see a slight dip in his playing time.