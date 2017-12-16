Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Friday

Evans (hip) will play during Friday's game against the Hawks.

Evans was questionable heading into Friday's contest after missing Wednesday's game against the Wizards. With him being cleared Friday, Chandler Parsons will head back to the bench. Andrew Harrison and Mario Chalmers will probably see reduced run.

