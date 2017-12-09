Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Friday

Evans (hip) will play during Friday's game against the Raptors.

Evans had been dealing with some right hip soreness in advance of Friday's game, causing him to be listed as questionable. It appears he's shaken it off, however, as he's been cleared to play and will draw the start.

