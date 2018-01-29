Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to play Monday
Evans (illness) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Evans missed the last two games with an illness, but was able to return to practice Sunday, so his activation for Monday's contest was fully expected. He'll take on his typical spot in the starting five and should continue to operate as one of the Grizzlies' go-to options offensively. In the five games prior to the injury, Evans averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists across 33.6 minutes. With Evans back, the likes of Mario Chalmers, Wayne Selden and Andrew Harrison could see a few less minutes.
