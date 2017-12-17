Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Cleared to start vs. Boston
Evans (hip) will start at point guard Saturday against the Celtics.
Evans, who sat out Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a sore hip, is good to go Saturday after apparently aggravating the injury during Friday's game against the Hawks. He still registered 22 points in 30 minutes Friday, and should be in line for another big workload with Mike Conley (achilles) still sidelined.
