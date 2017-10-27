Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Continues solid start in victory

Evans tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 96-91 victory over Dallas.

Evans appears to have slotted in well to his new surroundings, putting up solid numbers in his fifth consecutive game. His health is always going to remain a question, but he has demonstrated that he can produce when on the floor. He is not going to help you in any one category, but will do a bit of everything on any given night. His minutes will likely remain capped for the foreseeable future, so he is only worth a look in deep-leagues.