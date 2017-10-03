Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Could miss Monday's opener with migraine
Evans is dealing with a migraine and it's unclear if he'll be able to take the court during Monday's preseason opener against the Magic, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.
The Grizzlies didn't mention Evans' name in the injury report prior to Monday's game, but he's no longer sitting on the the bench and could be done for the night. There's a chance Evans ultimately has to wait until Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers to make his preseason debut, unless of course he feels better at some point later in the game. Evans is expected to battle Wayne Selden for the starting shooting guard spot once healthy.
