Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Double-doubles in loss to Charlotte
Evans led Memphis in scoring on Monday, as he provided 19 points (6-17 FG), 10 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes of action in a 104-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Evans led Memphis in scoring in this game, as he did all of his damage off the bench. The 19 points scored matches a season-high for Evans, while the 30 minutes played set a new season-high. What's interesting about Evans Memphis tenure is that he's done more rebounding than assisting this season, as he is averaging 2.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. If he can just get that assisting number closer to five, Evans may become a fantasy relevant option yet again.
