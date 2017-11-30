Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Drops 22-3-5 line versus Spurs

Evans collected 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3PT), three rebounds and five assists in a 104-95 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Evans just continues to put up monster numbers, as the absence of Mike Coley (Achilles) is clearly paying dividends for Evans value. He is now averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game this month, as he's miraculously climbed back into elite fantasy relevance. The only wonder is how long this usage will last, as Conley is expected to return in two weeks. What's also interesting is the form of this team, as it may end up to Evans being dealt at some point, considering he could be a key bench piece for a playoff contender.