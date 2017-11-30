Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Drops 22-3-5 line versus Spurs
Evans collected 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3PT), three rebounds and five assists in a 104-95 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Evans just continues to put up monster numbers, as the absence of Mike Coley (Achilles) is clearly paying dividends for Evans value. He is now averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game this month, as he's miraculously climbed back into elite fantasy relevance. The only wonder is how long this usage will last, as Conley is expected to return in two weeks. What's also interesting is the form of this team, as it may end up to Evans being dealt at some point, considering he could be a key bench piece for a playoff contender.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 18 off bench Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will play Monday vs. Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Enjoys another efficient offensive outing•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Evans drops 22 off the bench versus Houston•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.