Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Enjoys another efficient offensive outing
Evans totaled 27 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Bucks.
Evans has scored 20 points or more in all six November tilts, and he was also extremely efficient in this one (one turnover). Most surprisingly, Evans has already sunk 26 treys (2.0 per game on 44.1 percent), this after averaging just 0.7 per game on 29.5 percent through his first eight seasons (473 games). Furthermore, this is the first time he is shooting above 50 percent from the field (52.3 percent) in his career, with his previous best (47.8 percent) happening all the way back in 2012-13.
