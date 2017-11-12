Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Evans drops 22 off the bench versus Houston

Evans provided 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals off the Grizzlies' bench in a 111-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Evans has now scored at least 19 points in six-straight games, as he's becoming one of the best bench players in the league. In fact, Evans is averaging 23 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals across his last six games. That's top-50 value from a guy who was drafted across the industry and it appears he'll be a major factor going forward, considering he's playing over 30 minutes per game and ranking as one of the highest usage players on the roster.