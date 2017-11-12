Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Evans drops 22 off the bench versus Houston
Evans provided 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals off the Grizzlies' bench in a 111-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Evans has now scored at least 19 points in six-straight games, as he's becoming one of the best bench players in the league. In fact, Evans is averaging 23 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals across his last six games. That's top-50 value from a guy who was drafted across the industry and it appears he'll be a major factor going forward, considering he's playing over 30 minutes per game and ranking as one of the highest usage players on the roster.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 21 points Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 26 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores 20 points Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Scores season-high 32 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Double-doubles in loss to Charlotte•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Continues solid start in victory•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...