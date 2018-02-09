Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Expected to play Sunday
Evans is practicing with the Grizzlies and expected to play Sunday against the Thunder, Peter Edmiston of The Commercial Appeal reports.
After being the subject to numerous trade rumors on a busy Thursday deadline, Evans ended up not going anywhere and will ride out the season in Memphis before entering free agency this summer. There's a strong chance the Grizzlies hope to re-sign the veteran to a long-term deal, but for now, look for Evans to continue his role as the team's starting shooting guard and top playmaker out of the backcourt.
