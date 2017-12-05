Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Fills box score in victory

Evans finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 95-92 victory over Minnesota.

Evans chipped in across the board, helping the Grizzlies to their first win in 12 games. He continues to put up numbers, having 21 assists over the last two games. He has been one of the waiver wire pickups of the season so far, and with Mike Conley (Achilles) still a couple of weeks away from a return, Evans will continue to flirt with 30 plus minutes per night.