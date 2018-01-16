Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Flirts with triple-double Monday

Evans registered 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 123-114 victory over the Lakers.

Evans has done an exceptional job filling in at point guard with Mike Conley barely playing this season. He was a jack-of-all trades back with the Pelicans and even a bit in his stint in Sacramento, and he's showing flashes of those abilities again this season. While he will hasn't lit up the scoring column in his last two contests, his ability to facilitate and get physical underneath has made up for it and makes him an irreplaceable asset to the the Grizzlies.