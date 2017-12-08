Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Late add to injury report
Evans is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to right hip soreness.
Evans has played 33-plus minutes in each of his last three games with no signs of injury, so his late appearance on Friday's injury report comes as a bit of a surprise. Consider Evans a game-time decision against Toronto, but if he is unable to play, Mario Chalmers would likely start at point guard and see extended minutes with Andrew Harrison likely serving as his backup.
