Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Late scratch Monday vs. Nets
Evans (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
The Grizzlies didn't list Evans on the injury report earlier Monday and there's certainly a chance he's being held out for rest purposes, though either way, his addition to the inactive list was a surprise. With Evans out, look for Andrew Harrison to start at point guard after he was cleared to play earlier Monday. In addition to Harrision, the likes of Mario Chalmers and Wayne Selden could see a slight spike in playing time as well in the backcourt.
