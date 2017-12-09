Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team in scoring with 27 points
Evans finished with 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to Toronto.
Evans was questionable heading into Friday's game, but ultimately, he was able to take his place in the starting lineup. Evans did only play 27 minutes in the loss, perhaps an indication that his hip was a minor issue. He has been outstanding for the Grizzlies so far this season, looking like the player he was before his slew of injuries. He should return to his normal 30 plus minutes on Saturday night, barring any setbacks to his hip concern.
