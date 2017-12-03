Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team in scoring with 31 points
Evans finished with 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to Cleveland.
Evans continues to roll, posting another impressive line Saturday. He has been fantastic over the last month, demonstrating his enormous fantasy upside. He has clearly established himself as the playmaker in Mike Conley's absence, and should continue to see big minutes until his return. Although he has been outstanding, the team continues to suffer, so a trade is not completely out of the question. Either way, he should continue to provide value, wherever he ends up.
