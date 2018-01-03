Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 18 points in loss
Evans recorded 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-13 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
The Grizzlies dropped their 26th game of the season despite another good game from Evans. Mike Conley is inching closer to 100 percent but that will only spell a reduced role for Andrew Harrison, and Evans will stay at shooting guard. The seventh-year vet might only see a slight downtick in assists and points when Conley returns. Evans remains a quality start in all formats.
