Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 26 points off bench
Evans posted 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Lakers.
While it appears rookie Dillon Brooks is finding his way into the starting lineups, playing as a hybrid two isn't his strong suit. They elected to go a little bigger with their lineup but deferred quickly to Evans for Brooks, and he took advantage of the opportunity. Evans keeps finding ways into the lineup, and it will be interesting to see how things shake down with Evans and Brooks as they move forward. It could be people like Andrew Harrison and James Ennis who will be moving aside. At the moment Evans is nothing more than a tournament punt play, but that could change quickly.
