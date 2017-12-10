Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 29 in overtime loss
Evans recorded 29 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot across 41 minutes in Saturday's 102-101 overtime loss to the Thunder.
Even though Mike Conley (Achilles) will start at point guard when he returns next week, Evans' lights-out play has most likely pushed Andrew Harrison and Ben McLemore to the bench where Evans will continue to crush value as the starting shooting guard. Since Conley's injury Evans has averaged 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists, and his ceiling has been substantially higher. Evans should continue to get the start at the point for at least the next week, and DFS players should ride the wave while it lasts.
