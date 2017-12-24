Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 30 points in loss
Evans posted 30 points (10-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-112 win over the Clippers.
There's little doubt Evans was an integral part of a perfect DFS lineup on Saturday as he produced one of the best stat lines on the slate. Mike Conley's injury has created a perfect storm of production for Evans, as he's absorbed the bulk of Conley's load, even though Andrew Harrison has been the everyday starter at point guard. Since Conley's injury, Evans has averaged 18.3 points, 5,0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 18 games. There's still no exact date for Conley's return, and although Evans will likely slide over to the two, his production after that will inevitably take a tumble.
