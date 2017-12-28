Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with 32 points in win
Evans recorded 32 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven assists and seven rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Lakers.
Despite a third-quarter charge by the Lakers, Evans and the Grizzlies controlled most of the game. The production here was a lot more than Vegas predicted and Evans was an integral reason why. Most pundits felt Evans would return to Earth a bit in this matchup, but that was not the case. Evans and Andrew Harrison have been sharing duties at the point in a sort of hybrid point-guard arrangement that will obviously end once Mike Conley returns, but Evans should be safe from any significant downturn at that point - he's more than earned his spot in the lineup.
