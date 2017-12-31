Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Leads team with nine dimes in loss

Evans posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 141-128 loss to the Warriors.

Evans played well despite the loss, as 128 points of offense is a pretty good number for Memphis, a team that's historically slow in game pace. Evans still does the lion's share of ball distribution with Andrew Harrison at the point, and while Mike Conley (Achilles) will return eventually, Evans' numbers shouldn't be affected much.