Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Modest scoring total in defeat
Evans posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 87-78 loss to the Nuggets.
Evans joined Marc Gasol as the only double-digit scorers on the Grizzlies' starting five in what was a generally miserable night on the offensive end. The 28-year-old swingman's scoring total was his lowest since Dec. 20, as he'd managed between 18 and 32 points in his nine previous games. Despite the downturn Friday, Evans' fantasy stock will be particularly elevated while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains sidelined.
