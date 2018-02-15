Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Nears triple-double in Wednesday's loss

Evans supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.

After sitting for five straight games in advance of the trade deadline, Evans fared much better in his second bout back in the lineup, as he managed 12 points (on three-of-11 shooting), five boards, and three assists to four turnovers in 26 minutes during Sunday's blowout loss to the Thunder. With seven showings with four-plus threes this season, Evans is one such outing away from doubling the number of those performances he had during his first eight seasons combined (four). Through 48 games with the Grizzlies, Evans has also made 25.0 percent (103) of his total career threes (412). He remains a nightly triple-double threat and an excellent option across all fantasy leagues going forward.