Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Not on injury report Wednesday
Evans (undisclosed) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the 76ers.
Evans was a late scratch from Monday's contest against the Nets for undisclosed reasons, though it appears he'll be good to go Wednesday. Over his past four appearances, Evans is posting 20.8 points, 8.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 33.3 minutes per games.
