Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Not with team
Evans (personal) remains away from the team and will not play Friday against the Jazz.
Evans hasn't played in the past three contests due to personal matters. There are only six games remaining after Friday's contest and it remains unknown if we'll see Evans on the court the remainder of the season. With him out, look for Mario Chalmers and Wayne Selden to see extended run in the backcourt. Evans next chance to return will come Saturday against the Trail Blazers.
