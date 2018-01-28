Play

Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Officially questionable for Monday

Evans (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

Evans did practice Sunday and is hopeful to play in Monday's game, but it looks like the Grizzlies will want to see how he feels during morning shootaround before a decision on his status is made. Look for the team to provide an update on Evans after the conclusion of shootaround Monday morning.

