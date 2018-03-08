Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out again Friday

Evans (ribs) is out for Friday's contest against the Jazz.

Evans will be on the shelf for an eighth straight tilt Friday as he continues to work back from a rib injury, of which he has no timetable for a return. As a result of his absence Friday, Kobi Simmons should continue seeing increased ballhandling duties, while other guards and wing players such as Dillon Brooks, Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore will also likely see expanded roles.