Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out again Wednesday

Evans (personal) has yet to rejoin the Grizzlies and will remain out for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans.

Evans is set to miss a fifth straight game and the Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of clarification on the matter. With Memphis well out of the playoff race, it seems likely they'll simply shut Evans down, so his season could be over. With Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) and Wayne Selden (knee) out, the likes of Kobe Simmons, Mario Chalmers and Marquis Teague should see added run in the backcourt.