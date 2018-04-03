Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out again Wednesday
Evans (personal) has yet to rejoin the Grizzlies and will remain out for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans.
Evans is set to miss a fifth straight game and the Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of clarification on the matter. With Memphis well out of the playoff race, it seems likely they'll simply shut Evans down, so his season could be over. With Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) and Wayne Selden (knee) out, the likes of Kobe Simmons, Mario Chalmers and Marquis Teague should see added run in the backcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Remains away from team•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Not with team•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will remain away from team Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Will not play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Returns to the tune of 16 points Thursday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...