Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out for rest Wednesday
Evans is out for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers for rest purposes.
The Grizzlies will opt to sit Evans on the first night of a back-to-back set Wednesday, so he'll presumably be available Thursday against Charlotte. In his stead, Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden are a couple candidates who could see extra run.
