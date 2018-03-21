Play

Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans: Out for rest Wednesday

Evans is out for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers for rest purposes.

The Grizzlies will opt to sit Evans on the first night of a back-to-back set Wednesday, so he'll presumably be available Thursday against Charlotte. In his stead, Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden are a couple candidates who could see extra run.

